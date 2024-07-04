Actor & Model

Daniel Smith

Actor

My Story

Daniel Smith isn’t easily confined to a single box.exclamation He’s an artist who expresses his vision through vibrant oil paintings and a captivating model whose presence commands attention. It’s this duality that fuels his creative fire and makes him a truly captivating figure.exclamation

Experience

Short Films

Featured Films

Commercials

Plays

Early Artistic Explorations

2018
Daniel’s artistic exploration began long before his formal training. A childhood fascination with color and form blossomed into a passion for visual storytelling.

From Studio to Gallery

2019
As Daniel’s artistic voice matured, his work found its way into galleries and exhibitions. His oil paintings captivated viewers with their vibrant colors, bold brushstrokes, and unique perspectives.

Stepping into the Spotlight

2020
While Daniel’s artistic expression found its outlet on canvas, another facet of his creativity began to emerge. His striking features and captivating presence caught the eye of the modeling industry.

Work

Bagel

Comedy, Short Film, 2018

Bloom

Comedy, Short Film, 2018

Extra

Comedy, Short Film, 2018

Monarch

Comedy, Short Film, 2018

Work

A Canvas of Expression

Daniel’s artistic journey began at a young age, fueled by an insatiable curiosity about color and form. His oil paintings are a mesmerizing blend of realism and abstraction.exclamation
Blog

A Face for Inspiration

Beyond the canvas, Daniel thrives in front of the camera. His chiseled features and captivating gaze have graced the pages of renowned fashion magazines and commanded attention on international runways.
What makes a good photo

by | Feb 13, 2021 |

There are technically flawless photos in which everything seems to be just right. Often they are an attempt to create a reflection of reality. Sometimes, however, these pictures seem to be missing something. A "good" photo conveys emotions and moods that are not...

Follow Daniel's Journey

Stay tuned to witness the evolution of this multifaceted artist. Explore his captivating artwork, follow his modeling career, and discover the stories behind his creative process. Daniel Smith is just getting started, and his journey promises to be a captivating one.

